After a couple of frustrating losses to begin the season, the LaFayette Lady Ramblers got in the win column on Tuesday night, erupting for 10 unanswered runs over the final two innings in an 11-3 victory at LFO.
After both starting pitchers, LaFayette’s Nicky Yancy and LFO’s Haley Stahl, escaped jams in the first inning, LaFayette (1-2) would break through in the top of the second. Haynie Gilstrap doubled, took third on a Summer Burkett sacrifice bunt and scored on a Madi Ashley single.
LFO (0-1) would answer in similar fashion a half-inning later as Julie Shore drew a walk, was moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Shelby Houts and scored on a double by Skyler Ellis.
The Lady Warriors took the lead an inning later. Stahl doubled to score Keelie Mauk, who led off the inning with a single. Courtesy runner Grace Wright would take third on a groundout before racing home on a LaFayette error to make it 3-1.
But LaFayette would break the game open a half-inning later by sending 12 batters to plate. Six hitters reached base on singles, one on a walk, one on an error and one on a fielder's choice as they would plate six runs with station-to-station softball. Five different Lady Ramblers picked up RBIs in the frame.
The visitors would break the game wide open in the top of the fifth with four more runs. Yancy and Madison Pettigrew hit back-to-back doubles to open the inning. Sam Adkins and Railee Lynn would follow up with back-to-back singles before Gilstrap plated a run with a groundout. Burkett then came through with the big hit, a two-run single to center, to cap the night’s scoring.
LaFayette would then get the final three outs in the bottom of the fifth to end the game on the run rule.
Pettigrew threw two hitless innings of relief, striking out four batters to get the victory. Yancy went three innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits and two walks with one strikeout. Stahl took the loss for LFO. She surrendered nine earned runs in five innings with two walks and one strikeout.
Lynn and Marquila Howell each went 3-for-4 in the Lady Ramblers’ 16-hit attack. Ashley, Burkett, Yancy and Adkins all had two hits each. Pettigrew and Ashley matched Burkett with two RBIs, while Adkins, Lynn and Carlee Corbin also drove in one run apiece.
Stahl and Ellis each had a double and an RBI for LFO, who had just five hits on the afternoon.