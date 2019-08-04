Trailing 4-1 going in to the bottom of the fifth inning, the Ridgeland Lady Panthers scored twice with two outs in the bottom of the fifth and plated two more runs in the bottom of the seventh to steal a 5-4 victory from visiting Dade County in the season opener Saturday afternoon in Rossville.
Cordasia Watkins’ RBI-double in the bottom of the third inning put the home team on the board first, but the Lady Wolverines (1-1) pushed home three runs in the top of the fourth and added one more in the top of the fifth.
Sophomore Bryanna Goldsmith, who had a huge day for Ridgeland, came through with a two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the fifth the pull the Lady Panthers to within one and Ridgeland’s deficit would remain 4-3 as the game went into the bottom of the seventh.
Watkins led off the inning with her second double of the game and was sacrificed to third on a bunt by Maggie Dickson. Goldsmith then tied the game with an RBI-single to left.
Kylie Collins, into the game to run for Goldsmith, remained at first after a pop-up on the infield, but would move to second on a Vanessa Hart single before motoring all the way around to score after Makayla Cope delivered the game-winning single to center.
Cope, Hart, Watkins and Goldsmith all had two hits each in the victory, while Goldsmith had a team-high three RBIs. She also got the win in the circle, allowing nine hits over seven innings. Only two of the four runs she allowed were earned as she finished with four strikeouts and just one walk.
Ridgeland (1-0) will make a trip Trenton this Tuesday the face the Lady Wolverines in a rematch, starting at 5:30 p.m.