Freshman Emma Langston gave up just two hits and two walks and struck out nine batters in five innings as the top-ranked Gordon Lee Lady Trojans moved to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in Region 6-A North play with an 8-0, five-inning victory over visiting Bowdon on Tuesday.
Gordon Lee scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning to take the lead for good. They tacked on a solo run in the bottom of the fourth before exploding for five runs in the bottom of the fifth to end the game on the run rule.
Maddie Clark was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, including a two-run single in the fifth. Addison Sturdivant had a double as one of her two hits. Macie Pearson also added a two-run single in the fifth inning.
Emma Minghini doubled and drove in a run, Paxton Grimes had a hit, walked twice and scored twice, while Langston helped herself out with an RBI.
The Lady Trojans will host Class 3A Calhoun on Wednesday at 5 p.m. in a battle of defending state champions.