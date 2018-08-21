Freshman pitcher Emma Langston gave up a run in the bottom of the first inning, but shut down Class 4A state-ranked Northwest Whitfield the rest of the way and the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans - the top-ranked team in Class 1A Public - picked up a solid 4-1 victory in Tunnel Hill on Tuesday.
The two teams had been slated to play at the Dalton Lady Cat Invitational on Saturday. However, the game was rained out and the two teams agreed to reschedule that meeting for Tuesday.
Langston pitched all seven innings, allowing five hits and striking out five. Paxton Grimes belted her second home run of the season, a two-run shot in the third inning, to give Gordon Lee the lead for good. She finished with two hits, including a double, and drove in another run in the fifth. Emma Minghini also had an RBI in the fifth inning.
Reagan Thompson had two hits, including a double, while Allie Farrow also doubled in the victory.
Gordon Lee (4-0) will begin Region 6-A North play on Thursday at Darlington.