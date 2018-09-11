Another day, another dominating pitching performance for the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans.
On Tuesday it was freshman Emma Langston who got the job done. Langston gave up just one hit and one walk while fanning 13 batters in a 6-0 win at Mount Paran Christian.
Gordon Lee played station-to-station ball all day long. They finished with nine hits and seven stolen bases, two by Macie Pearson.
Paxton Grimes was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Reagan Thompson was 2-for-4 with a double and scored three times, while Langston, Maddie Clark and Emma Minghini all drove in one run each.
Gordon Lee (14-0) will entertain Darlington on Thursday, looking to go 6-0 in Region 6-A North play. The first pitch is set for 5 p.m.