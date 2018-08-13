Solo home runs by Shelby Adkins and Madison Pettigrew helped to propel the LaFayette Lady Ramblers to a 12-5 victory Monday night at Dade County.
Adkins also doubled as she finished the day with three hits. Marquila Howell had three hits, including a triple, and drove in three runs, while Megan Wilson also went 3-for-5. Madi Ashley was 2-for-4 with two runs driven in to support winning pitcher Ashton Stalling. It was the first victory of the season for the senior.
LaFayette (2-2) will open Region 6-AAAA play on Tuesday with a 5:55 p.m. home game against Southeast Whitfield. They are scheduled to travel to Pickens for a region game on Thursday before participating in the Dalton Lady Cat Invitational at Heritage Point Park this weekend.