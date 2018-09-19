It was a homecoming of sorts for the LaFayette Lady Ramblers on Wednesday as they finally were able to make up their twice-postponed region home game with Pickens.
After a water issue left their own home field with unplayable conditions, the game was shifted less than a mile away to LaFayette Middle School and the Orange-and-Black wasted little time making themselves at home.
A seven-run first inning and a six-run third inning did the damage as they romped past the Dragonettes, 14-2, to move to 9-1 in 6-AAAA.
After a double play allowed them to get out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the top of the first inning, LaFayette put the game out of reach in the bottom half of the inning.
Ashton Stalling drew a bases-loaded walk before Madi Ashley cleared the bases with a grand slam. Megan Wilson made it 6-0 with a solo homer just one pitch later and Marquila Howell capped the inning with an RBI-single later in the frame.
The Lady Ramblers would continue the offensive onslaught in the third as Shelby Adkins highlighted the inning with a three-run homer. The senior would deliver an RBI-single in the bottom of the fourth to end the game on the run rule.
Adkins had three hits and scored twice, while her sister Sam Adkins also had three hits with an RBI and a run scored. Howell finished with three RBIs and two runs scored, while Ashley, Wilson and Nicky Yancy had two hits apiece.
Stalling got the win in the circle. She threw all four innings, allowing two earned runs, both coming in the top of the fourth. She gave up four hits and one walk on the afternoon and ended the day with two strikeouts.
LaFayette (13-4 overall) will step out of region for a 5:30 p.m. game at Coahulla Creek on Thursday.