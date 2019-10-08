The LaFayette Lady Ramblers took their first step towards another trip to Columbus as they swept visiting Stephens County in a Class 4A first-round matchup on Tuesday night.
LaFayette 9, Stephens County 1
The Lady Ramblers took control of the opener with five runs in the bottom of the first inning. Two runs scored on a Carlee Corbin double, while Madison Pettigrew - seeing her first action since suffering an ankle injury last month - promptly belted a two-run homer.
Pettigrew would later add an RBI-single in the third inning, while Corbin hit a two-run single in the bottom of the sixth to end the game on the run rule.
Corbin finished 3-for-4 with 4 RBIs, while Pettigrew was 2-for-2 with three RBIs. Nicky Yancy and Marquila Howell each went 2-for-4. Sam Adkins picked up a double and Haynie Gilstrap drove in one run.
Yancy pitched all six innings, allowing seven hits and one walk with two strikeouts. The run she allowed was unearned.
LaFayette 8, Stephens County 0
The Lady Indians committed five errors in the nightcap, two in the top of the second inning, which set the table for a four-run burst from the Lady Ramblers. Gilstrap hit a two-run single in the frame, while Howell and Adkins each delivered an RBI-single.
LaFayette would add solo runs in the third, fourth, sixth and seventh innings. Railee Lynn hit a solo homer in the third, while Yancy also smacked an RBI-double.
Howell and Adkins each went 2-for-4 with Adkins driving in two runs in Game 2. Pettigrew also added an RBI in the win, Yancy pitched five innings, allowing four hits and striking out two. Pettigrew made her return to the circle in a relief appearance. She threw the final two innings, allowing one hit and one walk with two strikeouts.
LaFayette (17-10) will either host Spalding in the second round next week or travel to No. 6-ranked Hampton, the champions of Region 4. Spalding and Hampton will begin its best-of-three series on Wednesday.