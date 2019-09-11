The LaFayette Lady Ramblers broke open what had been a close game with seven runs in the top of the third inning before posting a 12-1, five-inning region victory at Pickens on Tuesday.
LaFayette led 3-1 after the first inning and the score would remain the same until the third when the Lady Ramblers’ bats heated up. Madi Ashley had a three-run double in the inning, while Marquila Howell picked up a two-run single. LaFayette would tack on its final runs in the top of the fifth.
Howell finished 3-for-4. Carlee Corbin had a pair of doubles and two RBIs. Nicky Yancy had two hits and two RBIs, while Summer Burkett and Sam Adkins each had two hits and drove in one run.
Madison Pettigrew started the game in the circle and pitched the first two innings. She allowed just one earned run on three hits and two walks with one strikeout. Yancy threw the last three innings. She gave up two hits and struck out two batters.
LaFayette (10-6, 7-1) will be back at home on Thursday to host Gilmer at 5:55 p.m.