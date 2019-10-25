The LaFayette Lady Ramblers won their opening game in Columbus a year ago and they equaled that feat again on Thursday night with a 7-2 victory over Central-Carroll in the opening round of the Class 4A state quarterfinals.
Marquila Howell led off the bottom of the first with a double for the Lady Ramblers. A sacrifice bunt moved her to third and the senior would come home on a sacrifice fly by Madi Ashley. However, the Lady Lions would roar back with two runs in the top of the second inning to take a 2-1 lead.
But the lead would be short-lived as Haynie Gilstrap led off the bottom of the third with a double. Two batters later, Howell - the 2019 Player of the Year in Region 6 - launched a two-run homer over the fence in rightfield to put her team back in front, this time for good.
Carlee Corbin would single in the bottom of the fourth. She would take second base on a wild pitch before scoring on a Gilstrap single and LaFayette would put the game away with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Sam Adkins scored from third on a wild pitch, while Gilstrap and Howell would later deliver RBI-singles.
Gilstrap and Howell each had three hits in the game. Howell finished with three RBIs and two runs scored, while Gilstrap drove in two and scored twice.
Nicky Yancy picked up the victory. She threw the first four innings of the game, allowing two earned runs on one hit and two walks with two strikeouts. Madison Pettigrew pitched three scoreless, hitless innings of relief, allowing one walk and striking out one batter.
LaFayette (20-11) will face Oconee County at 10 a.m. on Friday. The Lady Warriors advanced to the second round of the winners' bracket with a 4-3 victory over Marist on Thursday. The winner moves on to the winner's bracket final at 8 p.m. on Friday with a berth in the state finals at stake.
The LaFayette-Oconee County winner will take on the winner of the game between Madison County and Heritage.