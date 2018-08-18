Marqulia Howell had three more hits and scored twice to help lift the LaFayette Lady Ramblers to an 8-2 victory over Murray County on the opening day of the Lady Cat Invitational in Dalton.
Shelby Adkins was 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Ashton Stalling had two hits, scored twice and knocked in two runs, while Madison Pettigrew had one hit and picked up two RBIs.
Nicky Yancy got the win in the circle. She allowed just one hit and one earned run in three innings of work. Stalling threw two innings of relief, allowing just one hit and no earned runs.
The Lady Ramblers (5-2) will take the field in Dalton again on Saturday to square off with Pace Academy. First pitch begins at 10:45 a.m.