The No. 7-ranked LaFayette Lady Ramblers knew that before they got the chance to play No. 4-ranked Heritage for the Region 6-AAAA regular-season title on Thursday, they would have to get past No. 2-ranked Northwest Whitfield on Tuesday.
Mission accomplished.
After blanking the Lady Bruins in their first meeting of the season, 8-0, the Lady Ramblers got a sparkling four-hitter from Nicky Yancy in a 3-0 victory in Tunnel Hill. Yancy walked four and struck out three batters in the victory. She allowed eight total baserunners, but no Lady Bruin made it past second base.
All three of LaFayette’s runs came in the top of the fifth inning. Marquila Howell had a one-out single before she raced home on a Carlee Corbin triple. Two batters later, Railee Lynn launched a clutch two-out, two-out homerun.
Yancy also had a double as one of her two hits at the plate. Howell led the offense with a 3-for-4 afternoon, while Sam Adkins also had a single.
LaFayette (15-7, 10-1) will host the Generals on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 5:55 p.m. Heritage has yet to lose in region play. The first meeting of the season between the two teams came on Sept. 3 when Heritage scored a 1-0, eight-inning victory in Boynton.