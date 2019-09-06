Nicky Yancy fired a complete-game, three-hit shutout and finished with three strikeouts as the LaFayette Lady Ramblers posted to a 12-0, run-rule victory over Southeast Whitfield in LaFayette on Thursday.
The Lady Ramblers were up 4-0 when they scored six times in the bottom of the third to put the game out of reach.
Carlee Corbin was 4-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Her final RBI was a walk-off single in the bottom of the fourth. Madison Pettigrew was 3-for-3 with a double and one RBI and Haynie Gilstrap went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Sam Adkins had two hits, scored twice and knocked in two runs, one coming on a fourth-inning solo homerun, and Marquila Howell also had two hits and one RBI. Railee Lynn had a double and knocked in one run while Yancy helped herself with one RBI.
LaFayette (9-5, 6-1) will step out of region to play at North Murray on Monday. First pitch is set for 5:55 p.m.