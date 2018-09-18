The LaFayette Lady Ramblers kept pace for the top seed in the Region 6-AAAA standings on Tuesday with a 10-0 victory over Walker County rival Ridgeland in a game that ended in five innings due to the run rule.
Madison Pettigrew allowed just five hits and one walk with five strikeouts in five innings in the circle to get the win.
Shelby Adkins had a big night with three hits and four RBIs. Marquila Howell was 2-for-2 with a triple and three runs scored. Ashton Stalling was 2-for-3 with a two-run single. Carlee Corbin had a two-run double and Nicky Yancy belted a two-run homer in the bottom of the third inning.
Laine Hicks had a double for Ridgeland, while Bryanna Goldsmith took the loss. She allowed four earned runs on three hits and two walks in 1.1 innings of work.
The Lady Ramblers (12-4, 8-1) will play a home make-up game against Pickens at 5 p.m. on Wednesday before a non-region game at Coahulla Creek on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.. Meanwhile, Ridgeland (13-11, 4-6) will welcome Southeast Whitfield to Rossville on Thursday for Senior Night. First pitch is set for 5:55 p.m.
In the junior varsity game, LaFayette rolled to 15-1 win as Corbin and Madi Sisemore were both 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Madi Ashley was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs. Skylar Eaton had a hit and drove in two, while every player scored at least one run. Miccaylah Thompson pitched three innings, giving up only one hit.