The LaFayette Lady Ramblers gave up three different three-run innings on Thursday, but enjoyed three big innings of their own as they picked up a 13-9 decision over visiting Pickens to move to 2-0 in Region 6-AAA play.
After both teams scored three times in the first inning, LaFayette got some breathing room with a six-run third inning. Pickens would get three runs in both the fifth and sixth innings, but the Lady Ramblers would tack on their final four runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Madi Ashley had three hits, including a pair of doubles, to go with one RBI, while Carlee Corbin was 3-for-4 and knocked in two runs. Sam Adkins went 2-for-3, scored twice and drove in three runs. Railee Lynn scored three times and knocked in three runs with a three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth. Marquila Howell, Nicky Yancy and Haynie Gilstrap all had one RBI apiece, while Howell crossed the plate three times.
Madison Pettigrew took the victory in the circle. She pitched 5.1 innings, allowing nine runs - although only six were earned - on 11 hits and two walks with eight strikeouts. Yancy threw the final 1.2 innings. She did not allow a run and gave up just two hits and one walk. She also struck out one batter.
LaFayette (4-2) will be in action again on Monday when they travel to Ringgold for a non-region game at 5:55 p.m.