Trailing 2-0 going into the bottom of the fourth inning, the LaFayette Lady Ramblers used the long ball and took advantage of five Dade County errors to storm back and beat the Lady Wolverines, 8-2, in a non-region game in LaFayette on Wednesday.
Madi Ashley belted a solo homerun with one out in the bottom of the fourth. It would be the first of eight unanswered runs for the home team. A single and an error would set the table for the rest of the inning as a second Dade County error would allow Haynie Gilstrap to score from third and allow Heather Tucker to motor all the way around from first, giving the Lady Ramblers a 3-2 lead.
It would remain a one-run game until the bottom of the sixth when LaFayette collected four hits to score five runs. The big blow came from Madison Pettigrew, who blasted a three-run homer to put the game out of reach.
Carlee Corbin was 2-for-3 with a double and one RBI, while Ashley, Gilstrap and Marquila Howell each had two hits. Nicky Yancy got the win in the circle. She gave up two earned runs on seven hits and no walks. She finished with three strikeouts.
No. 10-ranked LaFayette (8-5) will look to go 6-1 in Region 6-AAAA play on Thursday when they welcome Southeast Whitfield to town. First pitch is slated for 5:55 p.m.