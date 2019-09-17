Tied 2-2 after one inning, the LaFayette Lady Ramblers would score nine unanswered runs over the final three innings to claim an 11-2 victory at Ridgeland on Tuesday.
Nicky Yancy and Sam Adkins had RBI-singles in the top of the first inning, but Marianne Beliveau tied the game for the Lady Panthers with a two-run single in the bottom half of the frame.
The game would remain tied going into the top of the fifth when Railee Lynn led off the inning with a solo homerun to centerfield. Adkins followed up with a single and Madi Ashley would launch a two-run blast to left to give the Lady Ramblers some extra breathing room.
An RBI-double by Lynn and an RBI-single by Ashley would increase the lead to 7-2 in the sixth inning and Carlee Corbin's two-run double highlighted a four-run seventh as LaFayette finished with 18 hits on the afternoon.
Adkins went 4-for-5 with two RBIs. Ashley, Lynn and Marquila Howell all had three hits apiece, while Ashley matched Lynn with three RBIs. Corbin finished 2-for-5 on the afternoon, while Yancy picked up the victory in the circle. She gave up just two earned runs on 11 hits with three strikeouts.
Beliveau was 4-for-4 for Ridgeland, while Maggie Dickson was 2-for-4. Hailey Carroll took the loss. She gave up five earned runs on 10 hits and a walk with two strikeouts in 4.2 innings of work.
LaFayette (12-6, 9-1) will head to the Jack Mattox Complex this weekend for the LFO Invitational, while Ridgeland (4-19, 2-8) will travel to Southeast Whitfield on Thursday for a region game, starting at 5:55 p.m.