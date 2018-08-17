Nicky Yancy had four hits, scored four times and drove in two runs and Shyenne Youngblood belted a homerun and picked up two RBIs as the LaFayette Lady Ramblers improved to 4-2 overall and 2-0 in Region 6-AAAA play with a 12-0 pasting of the Pickens Dragonettes Thursday night in Jasper.
Marquilia Howell and Carlee Corbin were both 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Corbin also drove in two runs, while Shelby Adkins and Madison Pettigrew both had a hit and two RBIs.
Pettigrew got the victory in the circle, allowing just two hits and a walk with five strikeouts in five innings of work.
LaFayette will open play in the Dalton Lady Cat Invitational at Heritage Point Park on Friday against Murray County at 4 p.m.