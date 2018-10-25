The LaFayette Lady Ramblers waited 10 years to get back on the field in Columbus and they didn't waste anytime getting familiar with their new surroundings.
The Orange-and-Black used back-to-back four-run innings and rambled past Perry, 12-3, in the opening round of the Class 4A state tournament on Thursday.
LaFayette took an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. With runners on the corners, a double steal allowed Marquila Howell to swipe home and Megan Wilson would later add an RBI-double to score Nicky Yancy.
The Lady Panthers responded with three two-out runs in the bottom of the first, but their lead would only be temporary.
LaFayette would put up their first four-spot in the top of the third, highlighted by a two-out, three-run bomb by Sam Adkins. One inning later, Adkins would clear the bases with a two-run homer to account for half of the Lady Ramblers' four runs in that inning. The junior would finish the game 2-for-3 with five RBIs.
The Lady Ramblers would push home two more runs in top of the fifth before ending the game on the run rule three outs later.
Shelby Adkins was 3-for-4 with an RBI, while Howell and Wilson each had two hits. Ashton Stalling and Madison Pettigrew also knocked in one run apiece.
Stalling got the win, giving up three earned runs on six hits with two walks and two strikeouts in four innings. Pettigrew threw one inning of relief, walking two batters and striking out one.
LaFayette (19-8) will now take on No. 9-ranked Hampton at 10:45 a.m. on Friday in a winner's bracket semifinal game. Hampton cruised past unranked Oconee County, 13-2, in its first round game on Thursday.
The winner of the LaFayette-Hampton game will play at 7:30 p.m. against either No. 7 Heritage or No. 3 Madison County for a berth in Saturday's championship.