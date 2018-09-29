The LaFayette Lady Ramblers' quest for a top two finish in Region 6-AAAA took a hit on Saturday as visiting Northwest Whitfield scored four times in the top of the seventh inning to steal a 6-4 victory.
The Lady Bruins led 2-0 after the first inning and maintained the lead into the bottom of the fifth when the Lady Ramblers scored three times to go in front.
Megan Wilson scored on a two-out single by Marquila Howell and Shelby Adkins followed up with a two-run double to give her team the lead. LaFayette would then add an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth as Sam Adkins delivered a one-out double to score Summer Burkett.
Northwest would get the leadoff batter on in the top of the seventh, but LaFayette would get the force out at second and stood just two outs from victory. However, a walk and a single would load the bases and signal the end of the day for starting pitcher Madison Pettigrew.
Pettigrew was replaced in the circle by Ashton Stalling, who would walk the first batter she faced to bring in a run. She got a strikeout for the second out, but Kylie Caylor would come through with a two-run double to give Northwest the lead.
Stalling reached base on a one-out single in the bottom of the seventh and eventually moved to second, but was stranded in scoring position as the Lady Bruins got the final two outs to seal the victory.
Pettigrew threw 6.1 innings, but got no decision. She allowed five earned runs on eight hits and four walks with five strikeouts. Stalling pitched two-thirds of an inning, allowing an earned run on one hit and one walk with two strikeouts, but was saddled with the loss.
LaFayette (14-6, 8-2) will travel to Heritage on Monday for a key make-up game in advance of the region playoffs. The top two teams in the region will face each other in a best-of-three series next week to determine the region champion.