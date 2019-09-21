The LaFayette Lady Ramblers pounded out 13 hits and took advantage of three Calhoun errors to beat the Lady Jackets, 6-4, Friday night at the LFO Invitational at the Jack Mattox Complex in Ringgold.
Marquila Howell, Railee Lynn, Sam Adkins, Madi Ashley and Haynie Gilstrap all had two hits apiece for the Lady Ramblers. Ashley drove in two runs, while Lynn, Gilstrap and Summer Burkett had one RBI each.
Nicky Yancy pitched all seven innings. She gave up four earned runs on eight hits with three strikeouts.