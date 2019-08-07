SOFTBALL: LaFayette hoping to continue and improve on recent trend

Perhaps no team in Region 6-AAAA has seen more of a meteoric rise in the past few years than the LaFayette Lady Ramblers.
In the past four seasons, LaFayette has seen its win total improve each year, from 12 in 2015 to 16 and 17 the next two seasons, culminating in a 20-win campaign in 2018 that saw the Lady Ramblers advance to the Elite Eight in Columbus for the first time in over a decade.
And although there are a few holes to fill this time around, the Orange-and-Black have the talent and the experience to make a serious push for a region championship this fall.
“We’ve spent all summer, three days a week in the weight room, and we had a lot of girls playing travel ball also, so we’re really excited,” Meagan Base said. “This (last) week was the first time we had everybody back, so it’s time to start hitting it hard.”
The third-year head coach believes there’s a higher level of expectation around the program now after seeing those increased win totals and experiencing deeper postseason playoff runs, especially the past two years.
“I think the girls are feeling that as well, but we’ve still got a lot of competition in the region and we have to take care of business here before we can think about moving on,” she added. “But our girls are excited about having that expectation. It used to be where just making it to the first round of the playoffs made for a successful season. Now, they like that stigma of ‘LaFayette should be back in the Elite Eight’.”
The Lady Ramblers return a pair of players with first team All-Region credentials. Senior outfielder Marquila Howell had a breakout junior season as she hit .456 with three triples and 30 runs scored, while senior pitcher/first baseman Madison Pettigrew had another solid season in the circle and at the plate. She hit over .300 on the year with three homers and 19 RBIs and will be the team’s No. 1 pitcher. Pettigrew, a Shorter University commitment, shared the 6-AAAA Pitcher of the Year award as a sophomore.
Primarily an outfielder the past few seasons, senior second-team All-Region selection Nicky Yancy (.296, four doubles, two triples, one homer, 13 RBIs) will take on some new roles for the Lady Ramblers this fall as she will play several positions as a utility player, while also eating up innings in the circle. The final senior, third baseman Sam Adkins, has been a fixture in the lineup for the past two seasons. The Cumberland University commitment was an All-Region honorable mention pick a year ago.
Base said that her seniors have done a good job in taking over the leadership of the team.
“They’ve been holding everybody accountable this summer,” she explained. “If someone isn’t there, they’re trying to find out why they aren’t there. They’ve been doing a good job and communicating well with me about any issues.”
Among the juniors, Madi Ashley and Carlee Corbin were also honorable mention picks on the All-Region team last year. Ashley will be the team’s workhorse behind the dish, while Corbin will be moving from right field to first base. Both will be counted on to provide power at the plate.
Railey Lynn came on strong at the end of last year and is poised to take an even bigger role with the team this year as the starting shortstop. The class also includes Miccaylah Thompson. Thompson, a pitcher, will see limited innings after offseason surgery, but will add depth at first base.
As for the sophomore contingent, Heather Tucker and Summer Burkett are both competing for a spot in the outfield. Both players also bring exceptional speed to the game, while Skylar Eaton is also vying for varsity innings in a deep outfield.
Abby Sansing will play some at third base this season and will continue to hone her pitching with the junior varsity team. Ashlyn Melvin came to LaFayette last spring and will bring more exceptional speed on the bases, while Alexus Rollin will also see time in the outfield.
The freshman class will feature Haynie Gilstrap, who could be in the lineup early on at second base. Haven Yancy will back up Ashley behind the plate. Macy Martin will help out on the varsity team this year primarily as a pinch-runner, while two more outfielders, Kayli Ballard and Tiffany Rollin, round out the roster.
“I think the strength of our team is going to be our defense,” Base added. “We lost a few key seniors (from last year), but we can still play defense. We’re going to have to win those close one or two-run games and try to keep teams from scoring.”
A non-schedule which includes the likes of Ringgold, Dade County, LFO and Gordon Lee, will get the Lady Ramblers ready for a tough region, led by defending Class 4A state champion Heritage.
From there, Base said it all comes down to details.
“The key is doing the small things right,” she said. “That’s what we’re harping on this year. We messed up on a few small things when we got to the Elite Eight last year and it kind of hurt us. Hopefully, we’ll get those things down pat and, hopefully, those (little things) takes care of the big outcome that will help us get back to Columbus.”