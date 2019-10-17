Hampton High School pitcher Skylar Trahan doesn't allow many baserunners when she pitches.
The University of South Carolina commitment went into Thursday having given up just 51 hits and 22 walks in 83.2 innings in the circle this season, so the LaFayette Lady Ramblers knew they would have to make the most of whatever opportunities were afforded to them in a critical Game 3.
And that's exactly what they did.
After stranding eight runners in scoring position against Trahan in Game 1 on Wednesday, the Orange-and-Black were able to scratch out a pair of runs in the series clincher and ride the combined pitching of seniors Nicky Yancy and Madison Pettigrew to a 2-0 victory over the Region 4 champion and sixth-ranked Hornets.
With the victory, LaFayette (19-11) will be heading to Columbus for the Class 4A Elite Eight. It will be the first time the Lady Ramblers have ever advanced to Columbus in consecutive seasons. They will open play in the state quarterfinals next Thursday at 6 p.m. against Central-Carroll.
Scoreless through three innings of play, LaFayette would finally break through in the top of the fourth inning. Senior Marquila Howell reached base with a leadoff single. Yancy would lay down a sacrifice bunt and Howell would use her exceptional speed to take both second and third base on the play.
Howell was unable to tag up on a flyball to shallow center, but Pettigrew came through with a clutch, two-out, RBI-single one batter as the Lady Ramblers drew first blood.
The Hornets threatened in the bottom half of the inning as Trahan delivered a one-out double. E'mya Munford followed up with a single and she would take second base without a throw moments later.
But Yancy would get Tyler Ellison to ground back to the pitcher's circle and Yancy would throw home to catcher Madi Ashley, who tagged out courtesy runner Cheyenne Godfrey at the plate for a big second out. Yancy then stranded Munford on third by getting Harley Thomas to pop out to first baseman Abby Sansing in foul territory to get out of the jam.
Needing an insurance run, Howell once again delivered as she bunted for a leadoff single before promptly stealing both second and third base. Trahan would get the first out of the inning via strikes, but Howell would come racing home on a 6-3 groundout by Ashley as the Lady Ramblers doubled their lead.
After four strong innings from Yancy in the circle, Pettigrew would come on in the fifth. She would issue a single and a walk with two outs in the fifth, but pitched out of danger. It would be the last threat for the Hornets as Pettigrew struck out five of the last six hitters she faced, including all three in the bottom of the seventh, to seal the victory.
Haynie Gilstrap had the only other hit on the day for LaFayette as both teams managed just four hits each. Yancy scattered three hits and struck out three batters to get the win, while Pettigrew fanned six batters in three innings to pick up the save.
Trahan allowed two earned runs with one walk and 11 strikeouts in a complete-game effort for Hampton (18-10).