The results may have not been what they were hoping for, but the LaFayette Lady Ramblers definitely earned a little respect on Saturday.
Playing a doubleheader on the road at Class 7A No. 2-ranked Etowah, the Lady Ramblers showed off their pitching and defense, but couldn't get any runs across the plate in a pair of narrow losses. The Lady Eagles won the opener, 1-0, in eight innings, before a 2-0 victory in Game 2.
Madison Pettigrew threw seven-plus innings for LaFayette in Game 1, scattering just five hits in the loss. Ashton Stalling went six innings in Game 2, giving up just four hits. She also had three hits in the twinbill, while Marquila Howell had a pair of hits in Game 2.
LaFayette (1-2) will travel to Dade County on Monday for a 5:30 p.m. non-region game before opening the region slate at home Tuesday (5:55) against Southeast Whitfield.