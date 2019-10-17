A pair of one-run games wasn't enough to decide a winner between the LaFayette Lady Ramblers and the sixth-ranked Hampton Hornets on Tuesday.
LaFayette rebounded from a tough Game 1 loss to even up the series in the nightcap. Game 3 will be held Thursday afternoon back at Hampton High School. The winner will advance to the Class 4A Elite Eight in Columbus.
Hampton 3, LaFayette 2
The Lady Ramblers gave up a pair of runs on a two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the second inning. However, they would get one run back in the top of the fifth. An error, a sacrifice bunt and a single set the table for Nicky Yancy, who plated Haynie Gilstrap with an RBI-single.
LaFayette would give the run right back a half-inning later as Hampton scored on an error, but the Lady Ramblers would look to rally in the top of the seventh.
Abby Sansing walked and Marquila Howell bunted for a hit before Yancy laid down a sacrifice bunt. Sam Adkins came through with an RBI-single to cut the lead down to one and later took second base without a throw as the Lady Ramblers put two runners in scoring position with one out.
But Skyler Trahan, the University of South Carolina commit, would get a strikeout and a final flyball to centerfield to escape the jam and seal the win. Trahan allowed six hits and three walks in seven innings. She struck out 12 batters and allowed just one earned run.
LaFayette also left runners at second and third in the top of the first inning and again in the fifth. They stranded a runner at second base in the fourth and sixth innings.
Howell and Madi Ashley were each 2-for-3 at the plate. Yancy pitched four innings and took the loss. She allowed two earned runs on five hits and one walk, while Madison Pettigrew pitched two innings of relief. She gave up an unearned run on one hit and two walks and finished with three strikeouts.
LaFayette 5, Hampton 4
Tied 1-1 after two innings, the Orange-and-Black would break through off Hampton starter Jana Shellhorse with three runs in the bottom of the third inning. Two runs scored on a double by Yancy, who later came home on an RBI-single by Pettigrew.
But in the top of the fifth, Shellhorse would help herself with a big three-run homer. Shellhorse also finished with a triple in the game.
However, Railee Lynn would lead off the bottom of the sixth inning with a double for LaFayette before stealing third. Shellhorse would get the next batter on strikes, but Sansing would bring in Lynn on an RBI-groundout and the Hornets would bow out in the top of the seventh as LaFayette (18-11) picked up the series-tying victory.
Pettigrew and Lynn had two hits each, while Lynn finished with a pair of stolen bases. Ashley also added a double.
Pettigrew got the start in the circle. She pitched 2.2 innings, giving up one hit and three walks with three strikeouts. Yancy pitched 4.1 innings in relief to pick up the victory. She allowed four earned runs on five hits and two walks with three strikeouts.
Counting Wednesday's doubleheader, LaFayette and Hampton have now faced each other three times in the past two seasons with Hampton holding a 2-1 series advantage. All three games have been decided by just one run apiece,
The winner of Wednesday's game will play on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. in Columbus against Region 5 champion Central-Carroll.