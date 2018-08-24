The LaFayette Lady Ramblers kept pace at the top of Region 6-AAAA standings with a 7-2 road win at Ridgeland.
LaFayette improved to 4-0 in region play with the victory.
Madi Pettigrew pitched a complete game, allowing two earned runs on six hits with four strikeouts. She threw just 85 pitches on the night and also went 1-for-3 at the plate with a two-run homer.
Shelby Adkins and Madi Ashley each had three hits, while Ashley picked up one RBI. Ashton Stalling had one hit, but parlayed it in three RBIs and Sam Adkins was 2-for-2.
For Ridgeland, Jenna Morgan had a double and a triple to account for a third of her team's six hits on the night. Laine Hicks and Bryanna Goldsmith both recorded RBIs.
Maddie Williams gave up an earned run on six hits, a walk and three strikeouts in five innings and was saddled with the loss.
LaFayette (8-3 overall) will play Thursday at Northwest Whitfield, while Ridgeland (5-4, 1-3) will take part in the Allatoona Tournament over the weekend.