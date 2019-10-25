The LaFayette Lady Ramblers' dreams of their first-ever fastpitch state softball title are still intact.
They are just going to have to work a little harder to make them come true.
A 9-3 loss to Oconee County in the winners' bracket semifinals in Columbus on Thursday will make LaFayette's path to the state championship tougher as they will have to navigate their way through the elimination bracket later on Friday and again on Saturday.
Sam Adkins' two-out double scored Nicky Yancy in the bottom of the first inning and the Lady Ramblers would maintain the 1-0 lead into the third when the Lady Warriors tied things up on a sacrifice fly.
However, the top of the fourth inning would prove to be LaFayette's undoing. Oconee County used two errors, a walk, a hit batter, a sacrifice fly and four hits, including a two-run single and a two-run triple, to plate six huge runs and take control of the game.
Oconee County added solo runs in the top of the fifth and in the top of the seventh innings for insurance, while LaFayette's final two runs both came in the bottom of the fifth.
Marquila Howell led off the inning with a single and scored on an RBI-double by Yancy. Madi Ashley was hit by a pitch and a Madison Pettigrew single would load the bases as the Lady Ramblers were hoping for a rally. Yancy would score seconds later on a ground ball off the bat of Adkins, but the Lady Warriors were able to turn it into a double play and they would get out of the inning one batter later.
Howell, Yancy, Pettigrew and Adkins all had two hits in the game.
Yancy pitched the first 3.1 innings. She gave up four earned runs on seven hits with one strikeout and took the loss. Pettigrew pitched the final 3.2 innings. She allowed two earned runs on six hits with three walks and one strikeout. LaFayette ended the game with four costly errors.
Up next for LaFayette (20-12) is an elimination game against the winner of this afternoon's contest between LaGrange and Northside-Columbus.