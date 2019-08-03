The LaFayette Lady Ramblers began the 2019 season with a shootout on Friday afternoon, but ultimately fell one run short in an 11-10 loss to Dade County in Trenton.
LaFayette took a 3-0 lead of the first half-inning of play only to see the Lady Wolverines go in front after a five-run second inning. Dade County would lead 7-4 entering the top of the fifth when the Lady Ramblers erupted for three runs, two coming on a Railee Lynn homer, which knotted the game.
However, the hosts would answer with four runs in the bottom of the fifth to go back and front 11-7. The Lady Ramblers would get three of the runs back in the top of the sixth, but would get no closer as they dropped the season opener.
Four players all had two hits for LaFayette, including Lynn and Nicky Yancy, who both finished with a pair of RBIs. Marquila Howell had a triple as one of her two kids, while Madison Pettigrew also had two hits, including a double, and one RBI.
Madi Ashley was credited with two RBIs. Haynie Gilstrap knocked in one run and Summer Burkett also added a double.
Pettigrew pitched 3.2 innings, allowing five runs - all earned - on five hits and four walks with four strikeouts. Yancy would throw 2.1 innings in the circle. She gave up six runs - five earned - on eight hits.
LaFayette (0-1) open the home portion of their schedule on Monday with a visit from Ringgold. The game is scheduled to start at approximately 5:55 p.m.