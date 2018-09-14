Ashton Stalling and Madison Pettigrew combined on a four-hitter and the LaFayette Lady Rambler used an eight-run sixth inning to blow past Gilmer, 14-3, in a Region 6-AAAA victory in Ellijay on Thursday.
Neither Stalling nor Pettigrew allowed any earned runs and they teamed up for eight strikeouts.
Shelby Adkins was 3-for-5 with three RBIs, including a two-run home run. Marquila Howell also had three hits in the 13-hit attack. She drove in a pair of runs, while Megan Wilson, Nicky Yancy and Sam Adkins all had two hits and two RBIs.
LaFayette (11-4, 7-1) will play at home Tuesday against Ridgeland.
The LaFayette JV finished off a sweep of the Lady Bobcats with a narrow 1-0 victory. Miccaylah Thompson threw four innings, picking up five strikeouts and allowing just three hits.