The LaFayette Lady Ramblers took on both teams from Chatsworth during the LFO Invitational at Jack Mattox on Saturday.
LaFayette 4, Murray County 2
The Orange-and-Black collected nine hits in the victory, including two each by Railee Lynn and Carlee Corbin. Lynn, along with Madi Ashley and Nicky Yancy all had one RBI each and Marquila Howell added a triple.
Abby Sansing and Haynie Gilstrap shared the pitching duties. Sansing pitched three innings, allowing one earned run on three hits and a walk. Gilstrap did not allow an earned run in her three innings of work. She allowed two hits and one walk and finished with two strikeouts.
North Murray 3, LaFayette 2
Sam Adkins was 2-for-2 and had the only RBI of the game for the Lady Ramblers. Yancy was 1-for-3 and stole a pair of bases. She also took the loss in the circle, allowing two earned runs on 10 hits in five innings. She finished with one strikeout.
LaFayette (14-7) will head to Northwest Whitfield for a huge region contest on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 5:55 p.m.