The LaFayette Lady Ramblers gave up a two-run home run to Lily Snyder in the bottom of the fifth inning and eventually dropped a 3-2 non-region decision at Coahulla Creek on Thursday.
Down 1-0 after one inning, LaFayette tied up the game in the second on a Carlee Corbin RBI-single and took the lead on an Ashton Stalling solo homer in the third.
Corbin had two hits, including a double, and was the only LaFayette player with multiple hits on the night.
Madison Pettigrew pitched 4.1 innings. She gave up three earned runs on three hits with three walks and four strikeouts in the loss. Stalling threw the last 1.2 innings, allowing just two hits and two walks with one strikeout.
LaFayette (12-5) will participate in the LFO Invitational Tournament at the Jack Mattox complex in Ringgold on Friday and Saturday.