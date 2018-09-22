It was a very successful Saturday for the LaFayette Lady Ramblers who picked up two victories at the LFO Invitational at the Jack Mattox Complex in Ringgold.
LaFayette 8, North Murray 0
Five runs in the top of the fourth and three runs in the top of the fifth would give the Lady Ramblers the victory. Ashton Stalling gave up just one hit and two walks as she struck out four batters in five innings of work. She also doubled and drove in a pair of runs.
Shelby Adkins had two hits, including a double. Megan Wilson and Nicky Yancy each tripled and drove in a run, while Madison Pettigrew and Madi Ashley also knocked in one run apiece.
LaFayette 5, Calhoun 2
Pettigrew went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs, while scattering four hits in six innings in the circle as the Lady Ramblers beat the defending Class 3A state champions.
Pettigrew allowed just two earned runs. She walked three batters and struck out four. Sam Adkins was 2-for-2 with a double, while Stalling, Ashley and Carlee Corbin all knocked in one run.
LaFayette (14-5) will jump back into region play next week with its final two 6-AAA regular season games of the season and they are big ones. On Tuesday, they will host Northwest Whitfield at 5:55 p.m. before traveling to Heritage for a 5:55 game on Thursday.