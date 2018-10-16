There are still two weeks left in the 2018 GHSA fastpitch softball season and still plenty to play for as far as the LaFayette Lady Ramblers are concerned.
But for at least one night - and perhaps even two - the Orange-and-Black can sit back and celebrate what was quite possibly the biggest night in LaFayette High School fastpitch softball history.
Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. The day LaFayette not only earned its first trip to Columbus for the Elite Eight since 2008, but the day they took down Class AAAA's No. 1-ranked team - and got a pretty significant measure of revenge - to boot.
Exactly 370 days after the Lady Ramblers were sent packing with a 9-1, 9-6 sweep at the hands of Chapel Hill in the first round of the 2017 Class AAAA state playoffs, Region 6-AAAA runner-up and unranked LaFayette returned to Douglasville and returned the favor by shocking the Region 5-AAAA champions, 8-7 and 1-0.
LaFayette (18-8) will take the field again on Oct. 25 at the South Commons Complex in Columbus. They will face either unranked Eastside or unranked Perry in the opening round. Results of that series had not been reported as of press time.
LaFayette 8, Chapel Hill 7
In the opener, Madi Ashley belted a two-run homer in the top of the second to put the Lady Ramblers ahead, 2-1, while Megan Wilson's solo homer in the top of the fourth extended the lead to 3-1. However, Chapel Hill would use back-to-back solo shots in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game.
Both teams would put up two runs each in the fifth. Sam Adkins had an RBI-double for LaFayette, but the Lady Ramblers would surrender a two-out, two-run single as Chapel Hill once again knotted things up.
LaFayette would get a gift in the top of the sixth as a costly error - one of four in the game by the Lady Panthers - brought in two runs, while Madison Pettigrew delivered an RBI-single to boost her team's advantage to 8-5. Chapel Hill (25-6) would chip away with a solo run in the bottom of the inning and one more in the seventh to slice LaFayette's lead down to one.
But with the tying run on third base, Pettigrew - who came in to pitch to start the sixth inning - got Lady Panther leadoff hitter Derica Price on a called strike three to give the Lady Ramblers the Game 1 win.
Ashley and Wilson each finished with two hits, as did Pettigrew and Ashton Stalling, who each added two RBIs. Marquila Howell also had two hits in the game.
Stalling started and threw five innings to get the victory, allowing three earned runs on seven hits with a walk and four strikeouts. Pettigrew collected the save. She gave up two earned runs on five hits with a walk and two strikeouts in two innings of relief.
LaFayette 1, Chapel Hill 0
Hits and runs would be much more difficult to come by in the nightcap as Stalling and Chapel Hill's Kira Morgan - a Georgia Tech commit - faced off in an old-fashioned pitchers' duel.
Morgan would give up just the one earned run, that coming on a Sam Adkins sacrifice fly in the bottom of the second. She scattered five hits and struck out three batters in six innings without allowing a single walk.
However, Stalling would be up to the challenge. The senior fired a four-hit shutout, walking just one batter in seven innings and finishing with five strikeouts.
Stalling - named a first-team All-Region pitcher earlier in the day - showed why as she stranded two runners in scoring position in the top of the first inning and left a Chapel Hill runner at second in the top of the third.
The Lady Panthers would get just three more baserunners over the final four innings, but did make things interesting as they led off the top of the seventh with a single to put the tying run on base. However, Stalling gritted her teeth and got back-to-back strikeouts before a flyball to center sealed the doubleheader sweep.
Wilson had a double in the Game 2 win, while Howell, Stalling, Ashley and Nicky Yancy had one single apiece.