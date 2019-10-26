After a 9-3 loss to Oconee County in the winners' bracket semifinals on Friday morning, the LaFayette Lady Ramblers saw their season come to a close with a 4-1 loss to Northside-Columbus in an elimination game Friday night in Columbus.
The Lady Patriots were the Class 4A state runners-up to Heritage a year ago.
Northside got two runs in the fourth inning on a single by Riley Ingram to break a scoreless tie. Jacelyn Lahr would triple and come home on a sacrifice bunt in the bottom of the fifth and Ingram would deliver a two-out, RBI-single in the sixth inning to cap the scoring.
LaFayette's lone run came in the top of the fifth. A walk and an error set the table for the Lady Ramblers, who executed a double steal to get the run home. Skylar Eaton raced home from third after Nicky Yancy stole second base.
Unfortunately for the Lady Ramblers, they managed just three hits in the game. Two came off the bat of Haven Yancy, while senior Sam Adkins added a single.
Nicky Yancy pitched the first four innings and took the loss in the circle. She gave up just two earned runs on five hits with one strikeout. Madison Pettigrew pitched the final two innings. She allowed two earned runs on two hits and three walks with one strikeout.
LaFayette's season ended with a 20-13 overall record.