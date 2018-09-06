The LaFayette Lady Ramblers shook off Tuesday's loss to Heritage by rolling past Southeast Whitfield, 10-0, in a Thursday night region contest in Dalton.
LaFayette would take the lead for good with four runs in the top of the third inning. Two runs would score on a triple by Megan Wilson, while Sam Adkins would hit a run-scoring triple.
Madison Pettigrew added a two-out RBI-single in the top of the fourth inning and the Lady Ramblers would blow the game wide open with five runs in the top of the seventh inning.
Adkins had an RBI-double in the frame. Sheyenne Youngblood drove in a run with a fielder's choice. Summer Burkett had a run-scoring single and two runs scored on errors.
Ashton Stalling was simply dominant in the circle. The senior allowed just three hits and struck out nine batters in the complete-game victory. She also had a double as one of her two hits in the game.
Pettigrew was 3-for-5 in the 14-hit attack. Adkins had a double to go along with her triple, while Marquila Howell and Madi Ashley also had two hits apiece.
LaFayette (10-4, 6-1) will return home on Tuesday to face Pickens in another 6-AAAA contest.
LaFayette JV 7, Southeast 0
The Lady Ramblers had 10 hits in the junior varsity game as Miccaylah Thompson threw just 22 pitches in three hitless innings of work. Ashley and Carlee Corbin led the way with two hits each.
LaFayette's JV will play a doubleheader at Northwest Whitfield this Saturday, starting at 11 a.m.