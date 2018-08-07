Madison Pettigrew and Ashton Stalling shut down the visiting Dade County Lady Wolverines on a combined one-hitter and the LaFayette Lady Ramblers opened the 2018 season with an 8-0 shutout victory at home on Tuesday.
Pettigrew allowed just the one hit and had two strikeouts in four innings, while Stalling struck out one batter in two innings of relief.
Stalling also helped pace LaFayette's 10-hit attack with a pair of hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Shelby Adkins and Nicky Yancy both had two hits and one RBI, while Carlee Corbin was 2-for-3. The Lady Ramblers helped themselves by playing errorless defense.
LaFayette (1-0) will travel to Etowah on Saturday for a doubleheader, starting at 11 a.m.