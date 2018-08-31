There will be a showdown for the Region 6-AAAA lead on Tuesday between the Heritage Generals and the LaFayette Lady Ramblers.
Two nights after Heritage dispatched Northwest Whitfield, 11-2, LaFayette went on the road to Tunnel Hill on Thursday and exploded in the late innings to beat the Lady Bruins, 7-4.
The score was tied 1-1 going into the top of the fifth when Ashton Stalling launched a three-run homer to give the visitors some breathing room. LaFayette tacked on three more insurance runs in the sixth inning.
After struggling against LaFayette starter Madison Pettigrew for the first six innings, Northwest finally touched up the junior for three runs in the bottom of the seventh. But Stalling came in to record the final out, collect the save and seal the victory.
Stalling finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs. Marquila Howell had three hits and scored three runs, while Megan Wilson was 3-for-4 with a double. Nicky Yancy had a double as one of her two hits.
LaFayette is now 9-3 overall in 5-0 in region play. Heritage will come into the game undefeated on the season and ranked No. 4 in Class 4A according to the most recent score Atlanta rankings.