Up 5-0 heading into the top of the fifth inning, the LaFayette Lady Ramblers sent 19 batters to the plate and scored 13 times in the frame before claiming an 18-2 victory at Southeast Whitfield in the Region 6-AAAA opener on Tuesday.
The big inning included seven hits, highlighted by an RBI-triple off the bat of Marquila Howell. LaFayette also drew four walks in the inning, while the Lady Raiders made three errors and hit four LaFayette batters.
Howell finished 5-for-5 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Madison Pettigrew was the only other Lady Rambler with multiple hits. She went 2-for-4 with a double and knocked in two runs. Madi Ashley and Nicky Yancy had two RBIs apiece, while Haven Yancy, Sam Adkins, Abby Sansing, Carlee Corbin, Haynie Gilstrap and Heather Tucker all drove in one run each.
Nicky Yancy got the win as she gave up just two earned runs on six hits and one walk in five innings. She finished with eight strikeouts.
LaFayette (3-2, 1-0) will be back at home on Thursday (5:55 p.m.) to take on Pickens in another region contest.