The LFO Lady Warriors got three hits each from Haley Stahl and Lyndsey Teague as they pounded out a 14-2 victory over Murray County Monday afternoon in Chatsworth.
Teague finished with a pair of RBI's, while Taylor Phillips led the way with three runs driven in. Jessica Coates, Maddie Adkins and Auna Rolfe also had two RBI's apiece.
Stahl got the win in the circle, allowing just four hits while striking out seven.
LFO (1-1, 1-1) will travel to county and region rival Ringgold on Thursday for a 6 p.m. game with the Lady Tigers. They are scheduled to play in the Dalton Lady Cat Invitational Friday and Saturday at Heritage Point Park.