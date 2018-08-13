SOFTBALL: Lady Warriors a work in progress

The LFO Lady Warriors made their way back up the Region 6-AAA softball ladder last fall, finishing as the region’s runner-up (to eventual state champion Calhoun) and picking up a first-round series win in the state playoffs before seeing their season come to a close.
However, the graduation of several multi-year starters has the Red-and-White facing a little of the unknown as the 2018 season has arrived.
“We were only really together with everybody for about a week (as of Aug. 2),” said head coach Tony Ellis. “We had players out of town at Nationals and other things, but we’re not looking bad. It’s still early, but we’re hopeful we’ll get better as we get more into the season.”
Those graduation losses included a senior third baseman, three senior outfielders and the 2017 Region 6-AAA Pitcher of the Year.
“We definitely have some people that we have to replace,” Ellis continued. “Some people are going to get their first chance to play varsity softball. We’re optimistic, but we’re also realistic. It may take awhile for it all to come together, but we’re excited about it. It’s just a matter of getting on the field, getting all these kids together and seeing what we can do.”
LFO will be counting on production and leadership from four senior veterans.
Catoosa-Walker Dream Team first teamer Taylor Phillips is the team’s top hitter and has been for the past three seasons. The shortstop hit .426 a year ago with 14 doubles, a pair of triples, five homeruns and 43 RBIs. Behind the plate, Lyndsey Teague and Jessica Coates will be key members of the team, while Coates can also fill in at second base, third base and in the outfield. The final senior is Jennifer Coates, Jessica’s twin sister, who will be counted on to fill some big shoes in the circle.
Ellis said the senior class would definitely have to step up after losing five solid leaders from last year.
“They’re going to have to and they’re taking steps towards doing that,” he explained. “It’s kind of new to them, but they are accepting that role and coming along. Again, I think it’s going to take some time.”
Junior Madi Atkins started at first base as a freshman and could play both at first base and in the outfield at times during the season. Keelie Mauk is set to begin her third season as the Lady Warriors’ starting second baseman, while a newcomer to the program, Shelby Houts, will add depth in the outfield.
Among the sophomores, Morgan Ritchey is penciled in as a starter in center field. The left-handed slap-hitter was a Dream Team honorable mention last year. Joining her on the Dream Team honorable mention list in 2017 was pitcher Haley Stahl, who will be counted on for an even bigger role this fall after winning three games and finishing the season with a 2.48 ERA.
Anna Rolfe can play either shortstop or third base, while Kyla Orr will be a valuable player for LFO, capable of playing in the outfield, at first base or pitching. Outfielder Evlyn Woody is in her first year with the program, while Taylor Bono is coming off of surgery, but Ellis and his staff are hopeful Bono can still find a way to contribute to the team this season.
The last roster spot will belong to a freshman, Grace Wright, a utility player and a solid hitter who is coming off a good preseason.
Ellis’ coaching staff will return intact with Lauren Dyer, Nicole Josephsen and Kinsey Sholl on the bench.
With so many new faces, the veteran head coach said the key to the season would be how quickly they find their identity.
“It’s not a long season, but I do think it will take us several weeks before we find our identity and what works well with what,” he added. “That’s the good thing about the regular season. You’re basically playing for seeding for the region tournament, which is when it really matters, so hopefully by that time we’ll have it all together, know what we can do and hopefully these kids will mature as we go through the year.
“It also depends on what happens in the circle. We’re replacing (Kourtney Morrison), who was the region’s Pitcher of the Year last year. We’ve got a senior and a sophomore that’s going to get an opportunity and hopefully one of them or both of them will step up and do what I think they can (do) and we can be pretty good. That’s the way softball is. If you don’t have it in the circle, you can struggle sometimes.”