SOFTBALL: Lady Trojans eyeing second state four-peat

Gordon Lee’s 2018 senior softball class left some huge shoes to fill.
The group included some of the best players in the entire classification at their positions, including All-State and Player of the Year honorees. That class was responsible for helping the Lady Trojans make four state championship finals with three titles in a row in the past three seasons.
For most teams, it would be a devastating blow to overcome. For Gordon Lee, it’s pretty much old hat.
Few teams anywhere in the state simply reload like Gordon Lee does, and though the losses were heavy and the team is fairly young, there is still no reason to believe that the 2018 Lady Trojans won’t be in the mix for the program’s ninth state fastpitch title later this fall.
“We had a pretty large senior group last year and anytime you have a large senior group, you know you’ve got to reload and that’s the goal,” said head coach Dana Mull, already with over 400 career victories in just 15 seasons in Chickamauga. “I think we have the players to do it, although I think we’re starting out younger than we have been the past couple of years. The previous two seasons we didn’t lose that many seniors, but I feel like we’re pretty young this year.
“But I also think these girls are ready to make their marks. I think the strength is in our pitching and defense right now. We’ll have to find our way a little bit offensively since we did lose a lot of offense from last year, but we still have some people back that were a big part of it last year. We just have to see what’s going to work for us and see who’s going to step up and hit the ball.”
This year’s senior class is made up of just two players, Paxton Grimes and Kelsey Lee.
Grimes, a four-year starter, will be back at shortstop and is coming off of a junior season that saw her earn first team All-State honors. She hit .457 with 10 doubles, a triple, 46 RBIs and set a new GL single-season record with 11 homeruns. Grimes is verbally committed to Tennessee Tech.
“Paxton brings the experience back to the team,” Mull said. “She provided a lot of offense for us last year and we expect more big things from her this year in that category. Kelsey was more of a role player last year for us, but I look for her step up even more and help us out in the outfield this year.”
In the junior class, Maddie Clark has started at second base for the past couple of years and Mull is looking for more offensive production from her this season. All-State second teamer Reagan Thompson will be back in the outfield and most likely will continue to hit in the No. 2 spot, where she shined last year, hitting .324 with two doubles, 17 RBIs and 20 runs scored.
Kirbie Bradley found a home in right field last year and could see time in that spot again, but will most likely takeover as the team’s main catcher this season. At third base, Macie Pearson will return and will be depended on to help provide more offense. The final junior, outfielder Anna Logan, battled a shoulder injury last year, but was able to do quite a bit of pinch and courtesy running. A good contact hitter, Mull said Logan is the type of player that can make some things happen.
Clark and Bradley were Catoosa-Walker Dream Team honorable mention selections a year ago.
Another returning All-State second teamer is sophomore Emma Minghini, who hit .400 with five doubles, two triples and 19 RBIs as a rookie, while going 12-1 in the circle with 57 K’s and eight walks in 65.2 innings with a 1.06 ERA. Minghini, already committed to Penn State University, will also play some at first base.
Utility player Ashlyn Schmidt can and will fill a number of different roles for the Lady Trojans on the field and at the plate, while Madison Farrow is solid with the bat and is looking to collect key hits for the Navy-and-White this season.
Addison Sturdivant is back from injury and will provide plenty of speed in the outfield, while the two final sophomores, Sidney Gasaway and Jordan Dyer, are hoping to make their marks with their bats in their first seasons on the varsity roster.
A huge, talented freshman class will include Allie Farrow (catcher), Emma Langston (pitcher), Anniston Hudson (pitcher/outfield), Macy Sharp (pitcher/catcher), Abby Jackson (first base), Asia Lanham (second base), Star Alexander (shortstop), Mila Smith (third base), Alex Young (pitcher), Emma McGraw (outfielder) and C.J. Gentry (outfield). Langston made some news earlier this year by committing to the University of Georgia.
Assistant coach Kevin McElhaney will again be back on the bench, while the new addition will be a familiar face as former Lady Trojan and Chattanooga Mocs stalwart Jordyn (J.J.) Hamill will join the staff.
“We do have a lot of new players, so just coming together as a team, figuring out the leadership, communicating, things like that, those will be our keys to the season,” Mull added. “If we do that, and the young ones start to figure it out, we’ll be where we need to be. I think we can do that and I think we’ll be just fine.”