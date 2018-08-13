SOFTBALL: Lady Panthers ready to keep it rolling

There’s no doubting the talent on the Ridgeland softball roster.
The Lady Panthers have come on strong in recent years, making the state tournament for three consecutive seasons with one appearance in the Round of 16 and a trip to Columbus for the Elite Eight in 2016.
2018 should be no different as far as talent goes. Ridgeland returns plenty of all-star caliber veterans, while some new faces and up-and-coming underclassmen will give the Black-and-White a good mix.
However, can the talent be molded into a team that can compete for, and perhaps win, a region championship? That’s the challenge awaiting head coach Richie Wood and his staff this season.
“We’ve got a good bunch of quality athletes,” he began. “It’s just being able to turn them into good softball players with discipline. We have a lot of young players and some freshmen that will have to step in and make some big plays. We will still be a thin at pitching, but hopefully we have some people coming in that can help us so we have more than just one person to count on.”
The senior class includes returning catcher Katie Davis (.469 average, 3 HR, 43 RBIs), a second team All-State pick, a Catoosa-Walker first team pick and an All-Region first team pick last year for the 23-9 Lady Panthers. All-Region and Dream Team second teamer Laine Hicks (.386, 16 RBIs) gives the Lady Panthers a quality third baseman that can also handle the bat, while the last returning senior, second baseman Grayson James (.307, 11 RBIs), was a Dream Team and 6-AAAA honorable mention selection and has already committed to Georgia Southwestern.
The other two seniors, Candace Dawkins and Maddie Williams, are in their first seasons with Ridgeland. Dawkins will be a utility player, while Wood is hopeful that Williams can add support to the pitching rotation.
Junior Hailey Carroll had big shoes to fill in the circle last season and performed more than admirably as she went 15-5 with 48 strikeouts in a workman-like 128 innings pitched. Those figures earned her first team All-Region and second team Dream Team honors.
Twins Ciera Foster (.515, 26 RBIs, 39 runs) and Kiera Foster (.355, 26 RBIs) both picked up first team All-Region and other Dream Team honors last year. Both will patrol in the outfield this season, while Brittany Holder will provide extra depth in the outfield and has made tremendous gains since her freshman year. Vanessa Hart is stepping into the starting first baseman role this season, while Danielle Cross has impressed Wood with her arm strength and bat speed.
Among the sophomores are two newcomers to the Ridgeland program. Marianne Beliveau is a shortstop/catcher that can give the Lady Panthers depth at two spots, while Anna Jenkins has good speed in the outfield.
A large freshman contingent has plenty of talent and will be significant contributors all season long. The group includes Elly Barnes (catcher), Makayla Cope (first base), Jenna Morgan (shortstop), Carlin Scott (second base), Cordasia Watkins (first/third base), Karlie Thomas (pitcher) and Bryanna Goldsmith (pitcher), while burner Maggie Dickson (utility) will bring speed to the basepaths.
“We got a lot of firepower back,” Wood continued. “We have some big bats in the lineup, but the people that are coming in are going to have to step it up and hit the ball. We have a lot of speed and if we hit the ball, we can produce a lot of runs.”
Returning to the bench this year is Wade Thomison, while new assistant coaches will include Keli Bruning, Charlie Torbett and Kim Cope.
Wood said the strength of this team is its athleticism.
“If they will work on their ability to hit the ball and they make the plays they’re supposed to make, we should be able to go deep in the playoffs,” he said. “Hailey will have to hit her spots. She’s probably not going to overpower a lot of people, but you spin it to win it. They key will be our pitching. We have to be able to hit our spots and not give up too many walks and home runs, because those are two things you can’t defend.
“But we have the talent, we have the speed and we have the potential to go back to state.”