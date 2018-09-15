The Heritage Generals moved to 12-2 on the season after a wild 11-10 victory over North Murray Friday night at the SCORE International Invitational in Chattanooga.
Heritage picked up the win despite trailing 9-0 going into the bottom of the second inning. The game featured 23 hits and nine errors. Six of those errors were committed by Lady Mountaineers, including two costly ones in the bottom of the fifth, which turned out to be the final inning due to the time limit.
North Murray led 10-8 going in the bottom of the fifth inning, but the defensive miscues allowed a run to score and set the table for Rachel Gibson's game-tying RBI-single. Shortly thereafter, Riley Kokinda came through with a two-out single to plate Morgan Phillips with the game-winner.
Kokinda finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Gibson had two hits and knocked in two. Zoe Wright and Madeline Stone each had two hits and an RBI. Carmen Gayler tripled and knocked in a run, while Bailey Christol and Reagan Armour each had one RBI.
Cassie Davis started in the circle, but was replaced in the first inning by Brinley Horner, who finished it out and was credited with the victory.
Heritage will battle Marist and Carrollton on Saturday.