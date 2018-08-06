SOFTBALL: Keith ready to help Ringgold restore the roar

Although there were big victories to celebrate, the 2017 season was a bit of a tough pill to swallow for the proud Ringgold High School softball program.
A young roster with just four upperclassmen valiantly battled through injuries and a very tough schedule, featuring some of the best north Georgia had to offer. But the numbers game would eventually catch up to the Lady Tigers, whose season came to a close after a heartbreaking best-of-three series loss to Bremen in the region playoffs.
However, the Lady Tigers look absolutely primed for a comeback in 2018.
An influx of talent in the younger classes and more pitching depth could be the shot in the arm that sends the Blue-and-White back toward the top of the region standings.
“Even with what we lost, I really like what we picked up,” head coach Daniel Hackett said from the indoor hitting facility of the Lady Tigers’ beautiful, newly-renovated softball complex. “I don’t think we are really losing any ground. We have power and speed and there’s a maturity there, even with the freshmen. There will always be that freshman learning curve, but I feel like they could step in and really take off. I like where we are at.”
Of course every team needs a voice and in 2018 that voice will be supplied by Brooklyn Keith, the team’s lone senior. Keith is penciled in as the team’s left fielder, but could see time on the infield if needed.
“She wants to be that voice of the team and we’re going to let her control wherever she takes us,” Hackett said. “She’s waited for a long time to have that lead role and I think she’s going to do very well in it.”
Some more added depth on the pitching staff should pay dividends for junior hurler Kaylee Phillips. Phillips was a workhorse in the circle for the Lady Tigers last season, pitching nearly every game and finishing with eight wins and a 3.50 ERA in 113 innings to earn Catoosa-Walker County Dream Team honorable mention status.
However, Phillips won’t have to shoulder the entire load this season. She will get immediate help from junior newcomer Taylor Thomas, who will step right into the rotation. Two more juniors round out the class. Gillian Little, another Dream Team honorable mention pick, will be back behind the plate, while Shelby Cole, a Dream Team second team selection after hitting .370 with three home runs in 2017, handled center field last year, but could play on the infield, if needed.
The sophomore class includes another Dream Team second teamer in shortstop Riley Nayadley, who hit over .360 last year with a pair of homers. Twin sisters Jade and Amber Gainer will show off their talents in the outfield this year. Utility player Caroline Hemphill could see action at a number of different positions, including in the circle, while corner infielder Alex Huerta returns to the lineup after missing last year with an injury.
The future and perhaps even the present of the team lies in the freshman class where this year’s rookie crop has Hackett excited about their potential.
Baileigh Pitts and Ava Raby can both catch and play third base, while Addy Broome is a solid infielder. Ringgold Middle School track team record-holder Autumn Green will be a burner on the basepaths and in the outfield, while the final freshman, Taylor Layne, will see time in the outfield and in the circle to help bolster the pitching staff.
The coaching staff is intact from last season as Jessica (Cross) Duncan and Jan Nayadley both return to the bench.
“Our hitting and discipline will take us a long way,” Hackett added. “We also have some new-found depth on the bench. We really finished the year with just nine players last year (due to injuries), so having 15 this year is really going to help.”
Hackett said the key to the season is simply for his team to not get in its own way.
“I believe as long as we don’t get down on ourselves and as long as we know we have it in us, that anything is possible,” he said.