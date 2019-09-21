The Heritage Generals picked up two victories in the LFO Invitational at the Jack Mattox Complex on Saturday.
Heritage 5, Sonoraville 1
Rachel Gibson gave up just one walk and struck out 12 batters in five innings in the circle. Brinley Horner would pitch the final two innings. She gave up one earned run on three hits and a walk with one strikeout.
Offensively, Bailey Christol, Riley Kokinda and Carmen Gayler each had two hits, while Gayler came through with two RBIs.
Heritage 12, Calhoun 0
Gibson and Gayler each went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs in the victory. Gayler had a two-run double and Gibson smacked a three-run homer as part of a 10-run, first-inning explosion.
Lexi Duckett added a double and an RBI, while Christol, Kokinda and Madeline Stone each had one RBI. Gibson pitched all four innings, allowing three hits and one walk with seven strikeouts.
Heritage (17-6) will play their next-to-last Region 6-AAAA regular season game on Tuesday at Gilmer.