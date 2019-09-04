Two seasons ago, Heritage's Rachel Gibson, then only a freshman, shared the Region 6-AAAA Pitcher of the Year award with LaFayette’s Madison Pettigrew, who was then finishing up her sophomore campaign.
The two former co-award winners faced off on Tuesday night and showed why they are still arguably the top two pitchers in the entire region.
Gibson allowed just two hits and struck out 15 batters in eight innings, while Pettigrew gave up just four hits, walked four and struck out seven in 7.1 innings of work. However, Gibson would have the final word with a bat in her hand.
Her run-scoring hit in the bottom of the eighth turned out to be the only run of the night and the No. 7-ranked Generals took over sole possession of first place in the region standings with a 1-0 victory in Boynton. It was just the first region loss of the season for the Lady Ramblers in six games.
Although both teams would have opportunities to score through the first seven innings, Heritage had more of them. They stranded a runner at second base in the first inning, left two on in fourth and got a runner to third base in fifth, but failed to dent the scoreboard. Bailey Christol was hit by a pitch with two outs in the bottom of the seventh and promptly stole second, but was again left stranded as the game went to extras.
LaFayette's best scoring chance came in the top of the sixth as Madi Ashley ripped a leadoff double. Courtesy runner Haven Yancy was moved to third on a sacrifice bunt, but Gibson would get a clutch strikeout for the second out before inducing a groundout to get out of the inning.
The game would go to the bottom of the eighth still scoreless. Heritage slugger Carmen Gayler drew her fourth walk of the night with one out and Savannah Wilson would enter the game as a pinch runner. Wilson would move to second on a single by Bailey Davis, who would be the last batter that Pettigrew would face on the night.
Nicky Yancy came into the game in a relief appearance, but was immediately greeted by Gibson, who sent a ball into centerfield. Wilson would race all the way around to score the game-winner and keep the Generals unbeaten in region play.
Zoe Wright was the only player in the game with multiple hits as she had two base knocks for Heritage. Marquila Howell had the only other hit for LaFayette, a single.
Heritage (10-3, 6-0) will look to avoid a letdown at home on Thursday against Pickens, while LaFayette (7-5, 5-1) will return home on Thursday to take on Southeast Whitfield. Both region games will begin at 5:55 p.m.