The Heritage Generals are two wins away from their first ever state softball championship, while the LaFayette Lady Ramblers will have to take a longer path to the finals.
Heritage battled back from a 4-2 deficit going into the bottom of the fifth to beat Madison County, 10-4, in a winners’ bracket semifinal game in Columbus on Friday.
The Generals erupted for seven runs on six singles, two walks and two illegal pitches by Madison County in the big inning. Reagan Armour also hit a two-run homerun in the first inning to erase an early 2-0 deficit.
Rachel Gibson was 3-for-3 at the plate with one RBI, while Bailey Christol, Katie Proctor, Carmen Gayler and Mallory Lowe were all 2-for-4 with one RBI. Riley Kokinda picked up a double, while Ansley Bice saw her first action of the postseason. Bice drew a walk, scored a run and drove in a run.
Gibson threw seven innings, allowing three earned runs on six hits and one walk with seven strikeouts.
The Lady Ramblers found themselves on the wrong end of a 1-0 pitchers’ duel against Hampton and South Carolina commit Skylar Trahan.
Ashton Stalling stood toe-to-toe with Trahan for seven innings before finally giving up her first and only two hits of the game in the top of the seventh. Hampton scored its only run on an RBI-double by E’mya Munford.
Stalling gave up just the one earned run. She walked two batters and struck out three.
Trahan fanned 16 Lady Ramblers on the day and allowed just one base runner. That came in the bottom of the fourth on a one-out double by Nicky Yancy. However, Trahan would strand Yancy at second before setting down the last 11 LaFayette hitters in order to polish off the complete-game win.
Heritage will face Hampton at 9 a.m. on Saturday in the winners’ bracket final with the winner advancing to the championship at 2:15 p.m. Meanwhile, LaFayette will play at 7:45 p.m. tonight against the winner of the game between West Laurens and defending state champion Northside-Columbus, whom Heritage slipped past in the opening round, 6-5.