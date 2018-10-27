The Heritage Generals know a thing or two about getting to Columbus.
This year's Class AAAA Elite Eight appearance marked the sixth trip to the Fountain City in the last 10 seasons for the Navy-and-Red.
It's winning that final game in Columbus that's been the issue.
Heritage finished runner-up to Region 6-AAAA rival Northwest Whitfield in 2013, losing the final "if game" to be denied that elusive first state title. The Generals also placed third in the both 2009 (Class AAA) and 2015 (Class AAAA) and took fourth in both 2011 (Class AAA) and 2014 (Class AAAA).
But in 2018, three seasons removed from its most recent Elite Eight trip, the stars finally aligned for the Generals.
After winning its first two games of the tournament against Northside-Columbus (6-5) and Madison County (10-4), Heritage took down Hampton, 3-0, early Saturday morning before a dramatic, 5-4, come-from-behind victory over Northside later in the afternoon to send a GHSA fastpitch state championship trophy back to Boynton.
"This feels amazing," head coach Tanner Moore said via phone on the trip home. "We've been on Cloud Nine since it happened and this might be one of the most enjoyable bus rides I've ever taken."
After using some aggressiveness on the basepaths in the win over Hampton and South Carolina commit Skylar Trahan, the Generals would have to wait it out to see who they would face for the state championship later in the day.
The team that emerged was a familiar one as Northside got into the final after back-to-back victories over Madison County (10-2) and Hampton (2-0).
The defending Class AAAA state champions took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning, but a two-run double by Bailey Christol in the bottom of the third gave Heritage the lead.
But the lead would not last long as the Lady Patriots tied the game in the top of the fourth and regained the lead in the top of the sixth inning when starting pitcher Raelee Weaver belted a two-run home run.
Weaver, a junior who is committed to Mercer, would then get the first two outs in the bottom of the sixth when the Generals found a little two-out magic.
It started with senior Katie Proctor, who worked Weaver for a walk after a 10-pitch at-bat. Carmen Gayler followed up by ripping a double to put runners at second and third for starting pitcher Rachel Gibson, who helped herself by lacing a two-run double off of Weaver to tie the score.
"That was a huge at-bat by Katie to get things going," Moore said.
The game would go to the bottom of the seventh still tied when Heritage would come through with two of the biggest clutch hits of the season, both coming again with two outs.
Christol hit a liner to left-center field and hustled her way to a two-base hit as she slid in just before the tag. That brought up Riley Kokinda, who sent a shot into the outfield that allowed Christol to come all the way around to score. Her slide would easily beat the throw home and a dogpile more than 10 years in the making would quickly form on the first base side of the field.
"Bailey really pushed the envelope with her baserunning in the seventh," Moore added. "She told me later that she stretched that one out to a double because she knew we needed it.
"That last game just showed what these girls have been made of all year long and the resolve that they have. When the season began, (former head) Coach (Jason) Carter talked to the team and he told them to just live in the moment. We adopted that philosophy this year and just ran with it. We weren't going to worry about any expectations, barriers or road blocks. We just wanted to do everything we could to get better everyday and that made the sixth and seventh innings of the final game easier for us."
Kokinda joined Christol, Gibson and Mallory Lowe with two hits each, while Gibson picked up the victory in the circle. She allowed four earned runs on four hits with three walks and 10 strikeouts, who finished the season with a 26-6 record.
"This is a family and that includes all the girls that have come before us. The ones that played, been a part of building this program and what it stands for," Moore added. "It just so happens that this group this year were the ones to finally climb the mountain, but we are proud of everyone, past and present, who have had a part in this."
Moore said this year's freshman and sophomore classes got a lot of valuable experience that will pay off next year and later down the road. However, he said he would definitely miss this year's senior class.
"They are such a good group," he said. "I've talked to a lot of coaches and teachers at the middle school that saw this group grow up and all of them said that they thought this was the group that could win the state championship. They were determined and they weren't willing to settle for anything less. We know we don't have full control of the outcomes, but they were able to put themselves in the best possible position to do it. It was a great team win."