The defending Class 4A state champion Heritage Generals opened the 2019 season on Thursday and picked up right where they left off last year with a 5-1 victory over county rival Ringgold behind a dominant performance by junior pitcher Rachel Gibson.
Gibson allowed just two hits and two walks, while striking out 10 in the complete-game victory. Bailey Christol had a double and drove in two runs, while Riley Kokinda also had two RBIs in the victory.
Ringgold (1-1) got a run in the first inning on a Riley Nayadley RBI, but Heritage (1-0) would take the lead with three runs in the bottom of the third before adding two more an inning later.
Baileigh Pitts had a double for the Lady Tigers. Kaylee Phillips pitched six innings, allowing three earned runs on six hits and four walks with five strikeouts.
The two teams will play again Monday at Ringgold with first pitch slated for 5:55 p.m.