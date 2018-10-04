It's a formula that has worked pretty well for the Heritage Generals all season long - get out to a lead and let sophomore pitcher Rachel Gibson handle the rest.
It worked again on Wednesday night, twice in fact, as top-seeded Heritage claimed the Region 6-AAAA title by sweeping second-seeded LaFayette, 4-2 and 6-0, in their best-of-three series at Heritage.
"I'm so proud of these girls," head coach Tanner Moore said. "We've talked about it all season and we've started peaking at the right time. I was really proud of the fact that we had a 10-day window since our last game and we still came out swinging and came out with energy. That's tough to do after you haven't played for 10 days, but the girls really responded."
Gibson threw all 14 innings in the doubleheader, giving up seven hits, walking seven batters and hitting a couple, but she also finished with 22 strikeouts - 14 in the deciding game - and came up with several big punch-outs when she needed them the most.
Heritage (18-6) scored two runs in the bottom of the first and third innings in the opener. Riley Kokinda had an RBI-single and Katie Proctor an RBI-triple in the first, while an error and a walk set the table for Reagan Armour's two-run double in the third.
LaFayette (14-8) loaded the bases in the top of the fifth and got a run in as Shelby Adkins was hit with a two-out pitch, but Gibson would come back for a big strikeout to quell the threat. The Lady Ramblers would get their final run with two outs in the top of the seventh as Carlee Corbin took home on a double steal, but that would be the last run of the game for the visitors.
Armour finished with two hits for Heritage, while Marquila Howell and Nicky Yancy had the only hits of the game for LaFayette. Ashton Stalling gave up three earned runs on five hits and four walks with one strikeout in six innings, but took the loss for the Lady Ramblers.
In Game 2, Heritage - playing as visiting team on the scoreboard - got out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first. After the initial run scored on an error, Armour, Gibson and Mallory Lowe came through with RBIs. Gibson would add a run-scoring single in the third and Lowe would deliver an RBI-single in the top of the fifth to cap the scoring.
Despite the 6-0 advantage, the last three innings would be interesting as LaFayette continued to find ways to get runners on base.
A walk and a hit batter to lead off the bottom of the fifth were left stranded as Gibson got three straight outs, including the last two on strikes. Gibson got another key strikeout with the bases full to end a threat in the sixth and two more strikeouts in the bottom of the seventh would strand two final LaFayette runners.
"Sometimes she'll put herself in holes, whether it's with walks or hit batters, but she does a great job of working through them and working out of them," Moore said of his ace. "When the moment is big, she responds in a really good way and when her change-up is on, she's really tough to hit."
Proctor finished 2-for-3 with a pair of runs scored in the nightcap, while Ansley Bice, seeing her first action since August while dealing with a hip injury, got a single in a pinch-hit role.
Yancy and Corbin had the only hits for LaFayette in Game 2, both singles. Madison Pettigrew gave up five earned runs on four hits and three walks and lasted just 1.2 innings before being replaced by Stalling. The senior threw five innings of relief, allowing just one earned run on five hits and three walks with four strikeouts.
Both teams will play first-round Class 4A state playoff tournament series at home next week. Region 6 will match up with Region 7 in the opening round, but specific opponents and specific dates for the games had not been determined as of press time.
"We've had two long days of school, so we're going to get the day off (on Thursday) and get back at it on Friday," Moore explained. "Fall break is the first half of the week, so we'll practice and get ready for the first round. That first round is totally where our focus is right now."